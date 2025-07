CAMBRIDGE, MA — Some 60% of liver cancer cases could be prevented by losing weight, cutting down on alcohol, and getting a hepatitis vaccine, according to new guidelines from The Lancet Commission.

The guidelines predict policymakers could help reduce liver cancer 2%-5% each year through 2050.

Liver cancer is the sixth most common cancer in the world and the third leading cause of cancer death.

Without these changes, the number of new cases is expected to double to 1.5 million in 2050.