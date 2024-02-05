News

King Charles III has a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace announces

By CNN's Rob Picheta
King Charles III

King Charles III has a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace announces FILE PHOTO: King Charles III attends a festive themed 'Celebration of Craft' at Highgrove House on December 8, 2023 in Tetbury, England. The King met graduates and tutors and saw the work produced by The King's Foundation's Craft programmes, including the Metiers d'Art Fellowship, the School of Traditional Arts, and the Building Arts Programme. The king has been discharged from the hospital after undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate. (WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By CNN's Rob Picheta

King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.

The update came after Charles attended a London hospital for a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate last month.

Tests were carried out and revealed a “form of cancer,” the palace said in a statement on Monday. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace added.

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State businessand official paperwork as usual,” it added.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.

CNN’s Rob Picheta contributed to this story

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!