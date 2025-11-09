Kenyan activists released from Ugandan detention after Museveni confirms arrest

NAIROBI, Kenya — Two Kenyan activists were released from detention in Uganda after President Yoweri Museveni confirmed they were arrested more than a month ago and accused them of working with the opposition to unseat him in the January general election.

Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo were taken by armed men on Oct. 1, shortly after attending a rally by Museveni's most prominent challenger, the entertainer known as Bobi Wine. He claims he was cheated in the 2021 election.

The Ugandan government initially denied involvement.

Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Minister Musalia Mudavadi on Saturday said the two were released to the Kenyan ambassador after weeks of “open and constructive communication.”

The activists arrived back home on Saturday, saying they were held in a military facility guarded by Ugandan special forces under “inhumane conditions.” They did not elaborate.

In the capital Kampala, Museveni told reporters on Saturday night that any attempts to protest in the country would "end up badly," as happened during the deadly November 2020 protests over Bobi Wine's arrest. He was later released.

“They came, they were working with Kyagulanyi’s group, (and) they are experts in riots,” Museveni said, referring to Bobi Wine's real name.

Museveni said that Kenyan officials asked him to either charge them or release them. He said any other person attempting to mislead young people in Uganda would be arrested and detained.

Museveni, 80, is seeking a seventh term in office. He has defied calls for his retirement, as critics warn that he has veered into authoritarianism with virtually no opposition, including within his governing National Resistance Movement party.

