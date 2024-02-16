Judge declares, then retracts, a mistrial in the murder trial of a former Ohio deputy

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — A judge declared a mistrial Friday morning, then retracted it minutes later, in the murder trial of a former Ohio sheriff’s deputy.

Jason Meade was charged in the December 2020 killing of Casey Goodson Jr. in Columbus. Meade, who is white, shot Goodson six times, including five times in the back, as the 23-year-old Black man tried to enter his grandmother’s home.

Judge David Young declared the mistrial Friday morning then called attorneys back almost immediately to say he had set aside the mistrial and that deliberations would continue.

“You are the hardest-working jury I’ve ever had,” Young told the jurors.

The jury has been unsettled throughout the trial. One alternate was elevated to the main panel during testimony, and three jurors were dismissed and replaced after deliberations began Wednesday afternoon, forcing the jury to restart deliberations multiple times and leaving no more alternates to step in.

Court officials did not say why any of the jurors were removed, but they can be dismissed for a number of reasons, including if they fall sick, research the case outside the deliberation room, or talk about it to someone outside the court.

Meade is charged with murder and reckless homicide in the December 2020 killing.

Meade testified that Goodson waved a gun at him as the two drove past each other so he pursued Goodson because he feared for his life and the lives of others. He said he eventually shot Goodson in the doorway of his grandmother's home because the young man turned toward him with a gun.

Goodson’s family and prosecutors have said he was holding a sandwich bag in one hand and his keys in the other when he was fatally shot. They do not dispute that Goodson may have been carrying a gun and note he had a license to carry a firearm.

Goodson’s weapon was found on his grandmother’s kitchen floor with the safety mechanism engaged.

There is no body camera video of the shooting, and prosecutors repeatedly asserted that Meade is the only person who testified Goodson was holding a gun.

