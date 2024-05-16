Joint streaming venture involving ESPN, Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery will be called Venu Sports

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The sports streaming platform planned by ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery finally has a name.

The joint venture will be known as Venu (pronounced “venue”) Sports. The companies announced plans in February for the platform, which some consider to be the equivalent of Hulu for sports.

“As preparations for the platform continue to accelerate, we are singularly focused on delivering a best-in-class product for our target audience, built from the ground up using the latest technologies to engage and entertain discerning sports fans wanting one-stop access to live games," Venu Sports CEO Pete Distad said in a statement.

Further details, including pricing and launch timing, will be announced later.

Venu Sports still has many hurdles to clear, including regulatory approval, before it launches.

FuboTV filed an antitrust lawsuit shortly after the joint venture was announced. In its filing, FuboTV said it has tried for years to offer a sports-only streaming service but has been prevented from doing so because ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery have imposed bundling requirements.

Sports leagues also have plenty of questions about the venture, with most being unanswered at this point.

It also remains unclear how much NBA content would be available on Venu Sports. ESPN and Warner Bros. Discovery are in negotiations to renew their rights, which expire at the end of next season.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.