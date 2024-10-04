Iranian supreme leader praises missile attack on Israel, saying Iran will do it again if necessary

TEHRAN, Iran — (AP) — Iran's supreme leader on Friday praised the country's recent missile strike on Israel and said it was ready to do it again if necessary, state TV reported.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in his first appearance as leader at Friday prayers in about five years, called the missile strike a “shining” job by Iran's armed forces.

On Tuesday, Iran launched at least 180 missiles at Israel, the latest in a series of rapidly escalating attacks between Israel and Iran and its allies that threaten to push the Middle East closer to a regionwide war. Israel said it intercepted many of the missiles, and officials in Washington said U.S. destroyers assisted in Israel’s defense.

Iran said most of its missiles hit their targets. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Khamenei, 85, said in a 40-minute speech to thousands of people at the Mosalla mosque, the main prayer site in Tehran, that the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel nearly a year ago on Oct. 7, 2023, was a legitimate action by the Palestinian people.

He said Tuesday's missile barrage was based on international law, the country’s law and Islamic beliefs.

He urged nations from “Afghanistan to Yemen and from Iran to Gaza and Yemen” to be ready to take action against the enemy, and praised those who had died doing so.

“Our resisting people in Lebanon and Palestine, you brave fighters, you loyal and patient people, these martyrdoms and the blood that was shed shouldn’t shake your determination but make you more persistent,” he said.

Khamenei gave half of the speech in Arabic as he addressed his comments to Arab nations.

His last appearance at Friday prayers was after the death of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in 2020 in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad.

A ceremony commemorating the death of Lebanese Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was held before Khamenei's speech. Most high-ranking Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian and top Revolutionary Guard generals, attended the ceremony.

Iran is Hezbollah’s main backer and has sent weapons and billions of dollars to the group.

Also on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, where he was expected to discuss ongoing fighting between Israel and Hezbollah with Lebanese officials.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Iran sent a shipment of aid to Lebanon, including 10 tons of food and medicine.

