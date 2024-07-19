Illinois deputy charged with murder shot woman in face after ordering her to move pot of water

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — (AP) — An Illinois sheriff’s deputy charged with murder in the death of a Black woman shot her in the face during a tense moment over a pot of water in her home and then discouraged his partner from trying to save her, authorities said Thursday.

The details were in a court document filed in support of keeping fired Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson in custody without bond. County Circuit Judge Ryan M. Cadagin agreed, denying Grayson pretrial release at a hearing Thursday in Springfield.

In a courtroom guarded by a dozen sheriff's deputies with three more patrolling the hall, Cadagin described the actions the former deputy is accused of as “such a departure from the expectations of a civil society.”

Sonya Massey, 36, was killed at her home in Illinois' capital city, about 200 miles (322 kilometers) south of Chicago, after deputies responded to her 911 call about a possible prowler early on July 6.

Prosecutors alleged that after Grayson allowed Massey to move a pot of water heating on the stove and she set it on a counter, Grayson then “aggressively yelled” at Massey over the pot and pulled his 9 mm pistol. Massey then put her hands in the air, declared “I'm sorry” and ducked for cover before being shot in the face. Grayson also discouraged the other deputy from getting his medical kit, prosecutors said.

“The other deputy still rendered aid and stayed with Ms. Massey until medical help arrived,” First Assistant State's Attorney Mary Rodgers wrote. Grayson “at no time attempted to render aid to Ms. Massey.”

The 30-year-old Grayson, who is white, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct. He pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance Thursday.

More than 30 of Massey's family members and their supporters filled the seats of the courtroom Thursday, several of whom declined to comment afterward.

No one argued with the state's contention that body camera footage of the incident upheld the first requirement in ordering Grayson detained — that there is a strong presumption that the actions alleged in the indictment occurred. Authorities said they plan to release the body camera footage publicly Monday.

“At no point did this defendant show anything but callousness to human life,” Rodgers said.

Defense attorney Dan Fultz argued for Grayson's release, contending the state's arguments fell short on other arguments. Fultz said Grayson is not a threat to the community because was compliant and turned himself in within a half-hour after his arrest warrant was issued.

He said the Army veteran owns a home in Riverton, a community just east of Springfield, with his fiancee, whom he plans to marry this fall. His detention would pose a burden on the county, he said, because of Stage 3 colon cancer diagnosed last fall that requires special medical treatment.

Fultz asked for Grayson's release on condition that weapons be removed from his home, that he undergo a mental health evaluation and the be put on around-the-clock electronic monitoring.

Cadagin decreed that Massey, weighing about 110 pounds (50 kilograms), posed no threat to the 6-foot-3 (190-centimeter), 228-pound (103-kilogram) Grayson, who was armed and accompanied by another deputy, and after shooting her refused to render aid.

Sheriff Jack Campbell said Wednesday that Grayson was fired because it is evident that the deputy “did not act as trained or in accordance with our standards. ... With our badge we accept enormous responsibility, and if that responsibility is abused, there should be consequences.”

Ben Crump, an attorney for Massey's family, said the charges were a “step toward justice for Sonya’s loved ones, especially her children, who have endured unimaginable pain and suffering since they were notified of this tragedy.”

As many as 200 people gathered Wednesday at the Springfield NAACP building to express support for Massey and her family.

"I am enraged that another innocent Black woman had her life taken from her at the hands of a police officer," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said after the indictment.

Grayson is due back in court Aug. 26. He has been with the Sangamon County Sheriff's Department about 18 months, Fultz said, after serving as an officer with several other police agencies in central Illinois for about seven years before that.

Perez Winder reported from Chicago and White from Detroit.

