How much house does $500,000 buy you in Dalton?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Dalton?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Dalton right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
1909 Sourwood Dr, Dalton, GA 30720
- Price: $450,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,316
- See 1909 Sourwood Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com
104 W Madison St, Chatsworth, GA 30705
- Price: $478,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,650
- See 104 W Madison St, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com
3414 Chattanooga Rd, Tunnel Hill, GA 30755
- Price: $465,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,219
- See 3414 Chattanooga Rd, Tunnel Hill, GA 30755 on Redfin.com
104 E Madison St, Chatsworth, GA 30705
- Price: $478,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,650
- See 104 E Madison St, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com
2001 Eagle Point Dr, Dalton, GA 30720
- Price: $485,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,032
- See 2001 Eagle Point Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com
3239 Leona Dr, Rocky Face, GA 30740
- Price: $475,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,563
- See 3239 Leona Dr, Rocky Face, GA 30740 on Redfin.com
137 Love Dr, Chatsworth, GA 30705
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,557
- See 137 Love Dr, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com
94 Cherokee Trl, Chatsworth, GA 30705
- Price: $465,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,352
- See 94 Cherokee Trl, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com
1922 W Brookhaven Cir, Dalton, GA 30720
- Price: $439,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,080
- See 1922 W Brookhaven Cir, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com
1505 Misty Valley Dr, Chatsworth, GA 30705
- Price: $449,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,794
- See 1505 Misty Valley Dr, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com
460 Palomino Dr, Dalton, GA 30720
- Price: $459,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,683
- See 460 Palomino Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com
3450 Misty Meadows Dr Nw, Dalton, GA 30721
- Price: $489,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,580
- See 3450 Misty Meadows Dr Nw, Dalton, GA 30721 on Redfin.com
2654 Foxmore Cir, Dalton, GA 30720
- Price: $450,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,389
- See 2654 Foxmore Cir, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com
2.46 Acre Tucker School Rd, , GA 30710
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,960
- See 2.46 Acre Tucker School Rd, , GA 30710 on Redfin.com
1230 Covie Dr, Dalton, GA 30720
- Price: $489,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,368
- See 1230 Covie Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com
1009 Covington Dr, Rocky Face, GA 30740
- Price: $460,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,585
- See 1009 Covington Dr, Rocky Face, GA 30740 on Redfin.com
38 Keating St, Chatsworth, GA 30705
- Price: $448,500
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,000
- See 38 Keating St, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com
1868 E Emerson Rd, Cohutta, GA 30710
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,742
- See 1868 E Emerson Rd, Cohutta, GA 30710 on Redfin.com
610 Audubon Way, Dalton, GA 30720
- Price: $483,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,800
- See 610 Audubon Way, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com
705 Greenwood Dr, Dalton, GA 30720
- Price: $450,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,413
- See 705 Greenwood Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com
1709 Dug Gap Rd, Dalton, GA 30720
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,699
- See 1709 Dug Gap Rd, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com
503 Leighton Lndg, Dalton, GA 30720
- Price: $448,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,269
- See 503 Leighton Lndg, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com
602 W Blue Spring Dr, Chatsworth, GA 30705
- Price: $475,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,250
- See 602 W Blue Spring Dr, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com
312 Stonegate Pl, Cohutta, GA 30710
- Price: $498,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,100
- See 312 Stonegate Pl, Cohutta, GA 30710 on Redfin.com
1151 Tucker School Rd, Cohutta, GA 30710
- Price: $470,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,076
- See 1151 Tucker School Rd, Cohutta, GA 30710 on Redfin.com
Lot 13 Haig Mill Lake Rd, Dalton, GA 30720
- Price: $493,500
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,902
- See Lot 13 Haig Mill Lake Rd, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com
Lot 12 Haig Mill Lake Rd, Dalton, GA 30720
- Price: $488,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,901
- See Lot 12 Haig Mill Lake Rd, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com
114 N 3Rd Ave, Chatsworth, GA 30705
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,375
- See 114 N 3Rd Ave, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com
150 Forest Hill Rd Sw, Dalton, GA 30720
- Price: $450,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,521
- See 150 Forest Hill Rd Sw, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.