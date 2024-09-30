How to help those affected by Hurricane Helene

The full impact of Hurricane Helene won't be known for weeks, but groups from both the public and private sector are mobilizing efforts to help those affected by the Category 4 storm that has killed at least 120 people and already caused billions in damage.

If you want to help, experts say:

— Cash is king. Many groups providing aid will only accept cash donations because the needs are not fully known and it does not require additional resources to get the donations to those in need. Food and clothing drives may be helpful later in the process in specific communities, but it can divert manpower to connect the right people with the right items.

— Give to charities already working in the area. Because damage from Helene is spread out over six states in an area that reaches from Florida's Big Bend to the Appalachians in Virginia, experts say to look for groups with a history of aid in the specific city or state you want to help so that your donation reaches your intended area more quickly. If you want suggestions, Charity Navigator and GoFundMe have curated lists of organizations and people in the affected areas,

— Look for matching donations. Nonprofits recognize that individuals may not be able to give as much as they would like due to the current economy and the number of current global crises. Experts suggest giving through places that will provide a matching donation. For example, Walmart announced Monday that its foundation will not only donate $6 million to support Hurricane Helene relief efforts, but it will match all customer donations made to the American Red Cross at Walmart and Sam's Club stores, as well as Walmart.com, until Oct. 13, up to $2.5 million.

— Consider waiting. Rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Helene will take months, if not years, and the full picture of need is not available yet, experts say. They say that following disasters donations start out strong following the event and then slow down when it is no longer top of mind, even though that's when the need made be growing when government benefits expire.

______

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP's philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.