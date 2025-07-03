House advances final vote on President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” ahead of his July 4 deadline

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A final vote is expected soon on President Donald Trump’s sweeping spending and tax cut package, dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

House Republicans worked through the night rallying support, aiming to convince holdout members ahead of a key procedural vote. That vote passed early Thursday morning, clearing the way for full House debate on the legislation.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has been speaking on the floor for hours in an attempt to delay the measure, but the bill is widely expected to pass.

If approved, the bill will head to President Trump’s desk by his self-imposed deadline of July 4.