News

Hosea Helps feeds more than 600 families on Christmas Day in Atlanta

Hosea Helps feeds more than 600 families on Christmas Day in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Hundreds of children in Metro Atlanta were able to have a warm cooked meal and presents on Christmas Day, all thanks to the Hosea Helps organization.

There were more than 600 children and their families lined up outside of the Georgia World Congress Center on Christmas morning.

Hosea Helps once again hosted its annual Christmas holiday “Festival of Service”.

In addition to the meals, participants received haircuts, enjoyed live music, and visited with Santa, who gave them presents.

Organizers said this year’s economy took a toll on this year’s event.

It was a “double whammy” that impacted donors and donations.

There were more families in need and fewer resources to help them, but that didn’t stop volunteers from delivering the Christmas spirit to those who needed it the most.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!