Hosea Helps feeds more than 600 families on Christmas Day in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Hundreds of children in Metro Atlanta were able to have a warm cooked meal and presents on Christmas Day, all thanks to the Hosea Helps organization.

There were more than 600 children and their families lined up outside of the Georgia World Congress Center on Christmas morning.

Hosea Helps once again hosted its annual Christmas holiday “Festival of Service”.

In addition to the meals, participants received haircuts, enjoyed live music, and visited with Santa, who gave them presents.

Organizers said this year’s economy took a toll on this year’s event.

It was a “double whammy” that impacted donors and donations.

There were more families in need and fewer resources to help them, but that didn’t stop volunteers from delivering the Christmas spirit to those who needed it the most.

