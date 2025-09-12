Homeless San Diegans are bicycling toward independence

On a sunlit Thursday morning in downtown San Diego, the sidewalk in front of Father Joe's Villages buzzes with an excited energy. Nearly two-dozen people, dressed in everything from street clothes to aerodynamic Lycra, gather around a lineup of bicycles and tricycles. Among them are experienced riders from local clubs like Major Taylor and first-timers tentatively gripping handlebars. Towering above most, clad in a neon yellow cycling jersey, is Deacon John Roberts — chaplain, cyclist, and the force behind a growing movement that is, quite literally, helping people out of homelessness one mile at a time, Reasons to be Cheerful reports.

Father Joe’s Villages is Southern California’s largest homeless services provider, offering housing, healthcare, food, job training and addiction recovery programs. The organization serves thousands of individuals and families each year, aiming to help them achieve self-sufficiency with dignity.

Deacon Roberts is nearly out of bicycles, because so many people show up for the weekly 20-mile ride. It’s a good problem to have.

Each week, he leads group rides through San Diego’s extensive bike paths, and word is spreading. The incentive? After riding 100 miles with the group, participants receive a bicycle of their own — complete with helmet, lights, and a sturdy lock. For those riding tricycles, the threshold is just 50 miles.

“Anybody can come,” Roberts says. “Five rides give us time to learn a bit about cycling safety and to build a community.”

Today, that community includes a man beaming beside a shiny new blue tricycle, which he’s earned after months of weekly rides. A fluffy terrier mix peeks out from a basket mounted on the back. “This changes everything,” he says, joy swinging in his voice.

Volunteer Carlos Velanzuela originally started the group with 10 donated bikes in 2015. He still participates every week, equipped with tubing, a pump, and the patience of a seasoned scout. He rides at the back, ensuring no one is left behind.

But it was in 2020, when Roberts became chaplain at Father Joe’s Village, that the effort truly gained momentum. A lifelong cyclist, Roberts often rides the 20-mile round trip from his home to the center. Inspired by his own love of cycling — and the holistic transformation it offers — he invited his clients to join him.

What started as a practical transportation initiative has evolved into something richer. “It’s mind, body, and spirit,” Roberts says. “I like to think that what I’m doing is developing an appetite — for the joy of cycling, for the fitness, for the wholeness that can come with movement and nature and friendship.”

He varies the routes — Imperial Beach, Coronado, Harbor Island, Shelter Island, Fiesta Island. “What a lot of people don’t realize,” Roberts explains, “is how beautiful San Diego is. From here, we normally do a 20-mile circuit of some sort, sometimes longer.” Today’s ride loops north of Fiesta Island to Crown Point, a route with sweeping coastal views and long, car-free stretches. If someone wants to turn around after three or 10 miles, a volunteer will accompany them back.

Each outing ends with a shared meal at Father Joe’s Villages. Once a month, Roberts splurges on something special. “We’ll hit In-N-Out or someplace fun,” he says with a grin. “Free lunch goes a long way.”

Since the program’s expansion, Roberts has given away more than 80 bicycles. For those who complete another 100 miles, a new reward awaits: a one-month public transportation pass, valued at $70. It’s a crucial boost for job seekers who need to cross the city for interviews or shifts. “With a bus pass and a bicycle,” Roberts notes, “you have a really wide range. You can ride a bike five miles from the bus stop. That can mean the difference between staying homeless and getting stable work.”

For instance, one client uses the bike to reconnect with his mother, who lives in an area hard to reach with public transport. He also bicycles to work at a deli, a job he got after his culinary training at Father Joe’s Villages.

Of course, not everyone stays involved. “Some people will come and ride with us just long enough to get the bike,” Roberts admits. “Then I won’t see them again until they have a flat.” He shrugs. “Some guys get their bike and take it and ride all the time, but they still come ride with us.”

There’s Robert, who has logged over 2,000 miles, and Joseph, who’s just passed 1,300. Their commitment reflects the deeper purpose of the rides — not just to provide a bike, but to create continuity, support and growth.

Back at the Villages, Roberts oversees not only the cycling program but the center’s broader spiritual and wellness efforts. With about 50 volunteers, he coordinates meditation groups, music and arts therapy, and spiritual counseling. The bicycle rides are an extension of this work — a chance to connect the physical act of movement with emotional healing and community care.

“We’re not just talking about getting people from point A to point B,” he says. “We’re talking about recovery, dignity, transformation.”

He also offers free maintenance days and partners with several local organizations for support, including the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition, Rick Beasley's 4Wheel BikeShop, the nonprofit Padyak racing team, and ReBike San Diego, a nonprofit that collects, repairs, and donates bikes.

“Sometimes all someone needs is a new inner tube or brake cable,” Velanzuela says. “That can be the difference between riding and walking.”

The rides are not without challenges. Some participants struggle with addiction, mental health issues, or the instability of street life. But the consistency of the Thursday ride — and the expectation of showing up, pedaling forward, and sharing lunch — creates a rhythm that many find grounding.

“This isn’t a magic fix,” Roberts says. “But it’s something. It’s movement, it’s fellowship. It’s a chance to be part of something, to feel strong in your body and seen by your community.”

And that, he says, can be the beginning of real change.

This story was produced by Reasons to be Cheerful and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.