Health

Want to live longer? Switch up your workout

By WSB Radio News Staff
New Year's Resolution
New Year's Resolutions Send Thousands To The Gym BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - JANUARY 2: People run on treadmills at a New York Sports Club January 2, 2003 in Brooklyn, New York. Thousands of people around the country join health clubs in the first week of the new year as part of their New Year's resolution. Many health clubs see a surge in business of 25 percent immediately after the new year, only to see those numbers level off by spring. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

UK — According to a new study in the British Medical Journal published Tuesday, adding variety to your workout could help you live longer.

The study found that those with the lowest risk of premature death did the widest range of activities.

For example, walking had the lowest risk of early death, racquet sports like tennis and squash were next, followed by rowing, lifting weights, and running. Swimming and cycling only had a slight impact on living longer.

The research suggested that there may be a point where too much of one exercise stops being beneficial.

