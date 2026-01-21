Want to live longer? Switch up your workout

UK — According to a new study in the British Medical Journal published Tuesday, adding variety to your workout could help you live longer.

The study found that those with the lowest risk of premature death did the widest range of activities.

For example, walking had the lowest risk of early death, racquet sports like tennis and squash were next, followed by rowing, lifting weights, and running. Swimming and cycling only had a slight impact on living longer.

The research suggested that there may be a point where too much of one exercise stops being beneficial.