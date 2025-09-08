Two Georgians sickened in multi state salmonella outbreak linked to ready-to-eat meals

At least two people in Georgia are among 16 across 10 states who have gotten sick in an ongoing salmonella outbreak tied to ready-to-eat meals made by “Metabolic Meals.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says seven people have been hospitalized, though no deaths have been reported. Investigators are still working to determine the specific source of contamination.

Consumers are being urged to check their freezers for the affected meals. Health officials advise anyone who has them not to eat them; instead, throw them out and contact the company.

The outbreak remains under investigation.