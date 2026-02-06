Study finds popular cholesterol-lowering pill are much safer than advertised

LANCET — A new study in the journal Lancet found they don’t cause a majority of the conditions that have been listed in their package leaflets.

The study’s Christina Reith says, in fact, the common cholesterol-lowering pill did not increase the chance of 62 of 66 listed side effects.

Statins have been used over the last three decades and are proven to reduce heart attacks, strokes, and cardiovascular deaths.

However, millions have come off of the drugs due to safety concerns with statin labels listing dozens of possible side effects.

Researchers say labels should be updated to better reflect the evidence of fewer side effects so patients and doctors can make more informed choices about statins.