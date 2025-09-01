Study finds people of color are hospitalized for heart failure years earlier than white patients

A new study analyzing the medical records of more than 42,000 people suggests people of color are hospitalized for heart failure significantly earlier in life than white patients.

Researchers found that black patients are typically hospitalized around age 60, more than 13 years earlier than their white counterparts. Hispanic patients were hospitalized an average of seven years earlier, while Asian patients were hospitalized about one year earlier.

Dr. Xiaoning Huang, lead author of the study and a research assistant professor at Northwestern, said the disparities point to broader issues in health access and equity.

“About half of the gap can be attributed to differing levels of health insurance coverage,” Dr. Huang noted.

Reporter Christopher Cruz emphasized that the findings highlight a persistent and wide gap between the heart health of Black and white patients, with additional disparities affecting Hispanic and Asian communities.

The study adds to growing evidence that social and economic factors, including insurance coverage, preventive care, and access to treatment play a critical role in heart health outcomes.