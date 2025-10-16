Study finds building muscle may protect against obesity-related diseases

ATLANTA — New research suggests that building muscle may help protect people from the deadly effects of obesity.

Researchers found that muscle strength measured through a simple handgrip test, was linked to lower risks of organ damage and early death from obesity-related illnesses such as heart, liver, or kidney disease.

Lead researcher Yun Shen says losing weight alone may not be enough. “They have to both lose weight and stretch their muscles,” Shen explained.

The study looked at more than 93,000 participants and found that those with greater muscle strength were significantly less likely to suffer from obesity-induced organ damage or die early. Shen says the findings highlight the importance of building and maintaining muscle as part of a healthy lifestyle.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 40% of Americans are considered obese and many die from obesity-related conditions each year.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story