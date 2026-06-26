Paris police seek to halt Diamond League meet as historic heat wave strains services

PARIS — Paris police authorities requested Friday the cancelation of this weekend's Diamond League track and field meeting in the French capital because of the historic heat wave gripping the country and stretching emergency services.

Citing the exceptional heat that has affected Paris since June 21, the police prefecture said it had asked organizers of Sunday’s meet, and other events scheduled this weekend including a music festival and a Pride march, to cancel.

The prefecture said it would be forced to comply with the order if they don't agree voluntarily as emergency services need to concentrate their efforts on protecting the most vulnerable people.

Noah Lyle, Femke Bol and Mondo Duplantis were among the athletes expected to compete in Paris.

The French track and field federation, which organizes the meet, told The Associated Press it had not yet received the order.

Organizers said in a previous statement on Thursday that they still planned to stage the meet in an adapted format.

“The safety of athletes, coaches, volunteers, officials and spectators remains our absolute priority,” they said. “As a result, only elite athletes will be permitted to compete at the Paris Meeting, in accordance with this exemption. This adaptation ensures that the event can proceed while maintaining the highest possible standards of safety.”

The average temperature recorded at 30 weather stations by the Meteo France weather agency on Thursday reached 30 degrees C (86F) again, matching the record for the hottest day nationwide set the previous day.

More than three-quarters of France has been placed under a red weather alert for the first time.

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