Hillary Clinton slams RFK Jr. and the spread of 'crackpot ideas,' saying they are costing lives

Hillary Clinton on Wednesday slammed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and accused the Trump administration of turning "the clock back" on public health.

Clinton expressed alarm about people in the country listening to "crackpot ideas" after a press conference Monday in which the Secretary of Health and Human Services and President Donald Trump made a series of unproven statements about Tylenol, childhood vaccines and autism.

“I mean, this is so crazy, it’s so wrongheaded, it’s so shortsighted. And it’s going to cause deaths,” she said during an appearance Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” ”These guys want to literally turn the clock back.”

Clinton, the former secretary of state and Trump’s 2016 Democratic opponent for president, said the statements would lead to confusion.

“When your president says something, when a Kennedy, who’s the secretary of HHS, says something, what are you supposed to believe?” she asked.

“You know, people are confused. And too many Americans are listening to this, you know, very destructive anti-science tirade that we’re hearing from this administration. And it’s going to cost lives. It already is costing lives.”

In a statement, White House spokesman Kush Desai chided Clinton, saying that her “open contempt and condescension towards everyday Americans is exactly why she so devastatingly lost in 2016 to President Trump and why she’s no longer relevant.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.