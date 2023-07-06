Health

First Alzheimer’s progression-slowing drug expected to get full FDA approval

(WASHINGTON, DC.) — CBS News reports that the US Food & Drug Administration is poised to issue a ruling Thursday on whether or not to grant full approval to Leqembi, the first drug proven to slow the course of Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s is one of a number of different neurodegenerative diseases which lead to dementia and cognitive decline. Alzheimer’s is associated with a particular class of amyloid plaques build up in the brain over time, inhibiting function.

The approval of a drug like Leqembi, which is shown to slow the disease’s effects by two or three years, could change the way that Medicare and Medicaid facilities cover the drug. This increased access could bring the drug to up to a million people with early forms of Alzheimer’s.

Allowing for insurance to cover the cost for patients would be a big move, as the cost is currently estimated to be $26,500.

Of the estimated 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, about one million of them would likely see any benefits from the drug, due to the early stages of their disease. Dr. Lawrence Honig, professor of neurology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, told CBS that “It’s not that we know it’s not good for people with moderate or severe disease; it’s just that we don’t know.”

“The treatments we have right now are just the beginning of a new era,” Honig said. “We hope that we will have treatments that are more efficacious.”

