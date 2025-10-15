Health

Doctors urge screenings during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and doctors are reminding the public about the importance of regular screenings to detect the disease early.

The American Cancer Society recommends that women begin getting mammograms at age 40 and/or earlier for those at higher risk. Dr. Elisa Port with Mount Sinai Hospital in New York says early detection can make a major difference.

“When you’re getting screened, you have the best chance of picking things up early when they’re infinitely more treatable and curable, doing less aggressive treatments and less aggressive surgeries,” Dr. Port said.

She adds that women can help reduce their risk by maintaining a healthy weight and limiting alcohol intake.

Dr. Port also encourages those with a family history of breast cancer to talk with their doctors about genetic testing. “Getting genetic testing, for example, to find out that you’re at an increased risk for breast cancer can maybe increase screening, and in those people we start them much earlier; 25, 30 year olds, etcetera,” she explained.

The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 317,000 Americans will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

