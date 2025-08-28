CDC shake-up raises concerns ahead of peak respiratory season

ATLANTA — The sudden shake-up at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is drawing concern from the medical community, as the agency faces leadership changes just weeks before the country enters peak respiratory season.

Dr. Steven Goldberg, chief medical officer with Health Track RX, a lab specializing in rapid outpatient disease diagnosis, said the timing could create uncertainty.

“We’re about to go into peak respiratory season, and we just want to make sure everything that the CDC does can continue without disruption,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg called the CDC the nation’s “lighthouse” for health care, pointing out that doctors and hospitals across the country rely on the agency to protect health, prevent disease, and respond quickly to emerging threats.

“As someone daily involved in health care, I’m worried and concerned about its national impact,” he added.

The departure of CDC Director Susan Monarez, along with several top staffers, has intensified those worries. Health leaders say they are waiting for the administration to lay out a clear transition and continuity plan to ensure the CDC’s critical work moves forward without interruption.