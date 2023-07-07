CDC to reduce funding for states’ child vaccination programs

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, in association with KFF Health News, reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), based in Atlanta, plans to reduce funding for children’s vaccination programs.

An email obtained by the AJC, addressed to immunization program directors from CDC officials, says that the funding cut represents a “significant change to your budget.” Funding for immunization programs is designed to make it easier for kids and families to get vaccinated, especially as the back-to-school season approaches.

The decision comes after a debt ceiling deal struck between the Biden Administration and Congressional Republicans cut funding for COVID-19 relief. “There will be no easy solution for this,” said the CDC email. “We know that this change will require some tough decisions.”

“Shifting money from one area to another isn’t easy because of rigidity in the CDC’s budget,” said Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association. The politics associated with funding the national institute’s programs can cause trickle-down effects on local initiatives.

Benjamin said that local public health agencies depend on federal funding to support immunization programs, and that he worries low-income families will be hit the hardest if local departments face budget cuts.

“This is what happens when you don’t pay attention to public health,” Benjamin said.









