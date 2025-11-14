Health

CDC advisory panel to reconvene next month as agency resumes operations after shutdown

By WSB Radio News Staff
CDC headquarters
CDC FILE PHOTO:(Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Anadolu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — With the federal government now reopened, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is preparing to meet early next month at the agency’s Atlanta headquarters.

The panel will review several major items on its agenda, including vaccine safety, updates to the childhood and adolescent immunization schedule, and guidance surrounding hepatitis-B vaccines.

CDC employees had been furloughed during the 43-day government shutdown, delaying committee operations and upcoming recommendations.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!