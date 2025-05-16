Brazil confirms first bird flu outbreak in commercial poultry

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Brazil, one of the world's largest producers and exporters of poultry, on Friday confirmed the country's first bird flu outbreak on a commercial farm, the country's ministry of agriculture said in a statement.

The virus was found at a facility in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, the ministry said, adding that a contingency plan has been implemented “not only to eliminate the disease but also to maintain the sector’s productive capacity, ensuring supply and, consequently, food security for the population.”

The ministry said it has notified the World Organization for Animal Health, the Ministries of Health and the Environment and Brazil’s trade partners.

Agriculture and Livestock minister Carlos Fávaro said Friday that China has halted poultry imports from Brazil for 60 days, according to local media.

Brazil is one of the world's leading producers and exporters of poultry, accounting for 14% of global chicken meat production, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

An egg shortage in the United States, following the bird flu outbreak, boosted Brazilian egg exports to the U.S., rising by more than 1,000% between January and April 2025 compared to the same period the previous year, according to trade data from the Brazilian government.

Brazil's agriculture ministry also said Friday the disease is not transmitted through the consumption of poultry meat or eggs.

“The risk of human infection by the avian flu virus is low and occurs mostly among handlers or professionals who have close contact with infected birds (alive or dead),” the ministry said.

Brazilian chicken exports have previously faced resistance over sanitary concerns. In 2018, the European Union temporarily banned imports of chicken from 20 Brazilian plants due to concerns about salmonella. Brazil brought the case to the World Trade Organization.

