Bed bug cases on the rise in Georgia and other southern states

GEORGIA — A new report from pest-control company Terminix shows an increase in bed bug cases across several southern states, including Georgia, Florida, Texas and Tennessee.

The report says all of those states are seeing large infestations, with pest control companies receiving increased calls.

Terminix says it is getting calls about bed bug infestations at popular spring break locations, including budget-friendly motels and youth hostels.

According to the report, bed bugs often hide in mattresses before “hitching a ride” on planes or traveling back to a person’s home on luggage.

The company says common places to find bed bugs in hotel rooms include along mattress seams, behind headboards, inside furniture joints and near baseboards.

Officials say travelers can check for bed bugs by using a flashlight to look for live insects, small bloodstains or dark, rust-colored spots.