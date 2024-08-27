‘He knew she was angry:’ Prosecutors say father knew about abuse of 8-year-old killed by rolling pin

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury is currently deliberating in the child cruelty case against Cledir Barros, a father accused in connection with his daughter’s brutal death.

This marks the second trial against Barros after a judge declared a mistrial two weeks ago when jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Barros stands trial for second-degree child cruelty, charged with knowing about his wife Natiela’s abusive behavior towards their 8-year-old daughter Sayra before her death. Natiela allegedly killed Sayra by hitting her with a wooden rolling pin in January at their home.

During the trial, prosecutor Megan Matteucci argued, “He knew she was angry, he knew she loses control, he knew she had beat that child before and he still withdrew her from school and left her alone there.”

Defense attorney Tracy Drake countered that Barros, a truck driver who worked long hours, believed his wife’s explanations for Sayra’s injuries, thinking they were accidents.

“He believed that, so why would he suspect anything was going on?” Drake said.

Prosecutors pointed out that neither adult called for medical care immediately on the day Sayra died.

“It was at least an hour and 36 minutes before 911 was called, and this is the person responsible for her,” Matteucci told jurors.

The defense maintained that Barros shouldn’t be convicted for the actions of his wife.

“This little girl is going to get her justice whenever her mother goes on trial,” Drake said.

The jury has asked to re-watch body camera video presented during the trial as they deliberate. The outcome of this case remains to be seen.