News

Harvard study finds more than 1 in 150 births end in stillbirths

By WSB Radio News Staff
Pregnancy drug Makena pulled from market The drug Makena, which is meant to reduce the risk of preterm birth, is being pulled from the market by its maker. (Natalia Kuzina/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WSB Radio News Staff

CAMBRIDGE, MA — A new Harvard study finds more than 1 in 150 births end in stillbirth. That is higher than the one in 175 births that the CDC published as the national average.

Researcher Jessica Cohen says there are disparities in zip codes with predominantly low-income households, and more than one in 100 pregnancies in areas with households that identify as Black.

The study also found that while most stillbirths had at least one clinical risk factor, like hypertension or diabetes, a sizable portion had no identified clinical risk factor.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!