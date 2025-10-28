Harvard study finds more than 1 in 150 births end in stillbirths

CAMBRIDGE, MA — A new Harvard study finds more than 1 in 150 births end in stillbirth. That is higher than the one in 175 births that the CDC published as the national average.

Researcher Jessica Cohen says there are disparities in zip codes with predominantly low-income households, and more than one in 100 pregnancies in areas with households that identify as Black.

The study also found that while most stillbirths had at least one clinical risk factor, like hypertension or diabetes, a sizable portion had no identified clinical risk factor.