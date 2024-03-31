News

'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" roars to an $80 million box office opening

By ANDREW DALTON

Film - Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Godzilla, left, and Kong in a scene from "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/AP)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Godzilla-King Kong combo stomped on expectations as " Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire " roared to an $80 million opening on 3,861 North American screens, according to Sunday studio estimates.

The monster mash-up from Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures starring Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry brought the second-highest opening in what has been a robust year, falling just short of the the $81.5 million debut of “Dune: Part 2.”

Projections had put the the opening weekend of “Godzilla x Kong: Frozen Empire” at closer to $50 million.

Last week's No. 1 at the box office, " Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," was second with $15.7 million for a two-week total of $73.4 million.

" Dune: Part Two " stayed strong in its fifth week, falling in the third spot with an $11.1 million take and a domestic total of 252.4 million.

The last matchup of the two monsters from Warner Bros. and Legendary, 2021's “Godzilla vs. Kong,” had a much smaller opening weekend of $48.5 million, but that was a huge number for a film slowed by the coronavirus pandemic and released simultaneously on HBO Max.

The newer film had the second biggest opening of the studios' broader MonsterVerse franchise. “Godzilla” brought in $93.2 million in 2014.

Estimated ticket sales are for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

