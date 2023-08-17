Georgia karate instructor who taught young children accused of having child sexual abuse material

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. — A karate teacher was arrested after officials say he was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to officials with Homeland Security Investigations, Gary James Meadows was arrested on Wednesday after authorities discovered he was accessing and downloading child sexual abuse material.

Officials said Meadows had been employed as a part-time karate instructor at Advance Martial Arts in Brunswick, where he primarily taught elementary-aged children and helped with after-school programs.

“Protecting the children in our communities, both online and in person, remains a top priority for Homeland Security Investigations,” said Acting Special Agent in charge Travis Pickard, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “HSI, along with our dedicated law enforcement partners, remains committed to identifying individuals who prey on our most vulnerable population — especially those who hold positions of public trust.”

Meadows was charged with child exploitation and booked into the McIntosh County Jail.

Due to his online activity and employment, authorities continue seeking information that may help identify potential victims Meadows has engaged or exploited.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the HSI tip line at 1-866-347-2423.

