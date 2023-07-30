News

Georgia authorities investigating shooting at party with over 200 people

Shooting at Morgan County party (Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a party early Sunday.

Morgan County Sheriff officials said around midnight Sunday, deputies received reports of a shooting at an outdoor party on Bethany Road.

When officers arrived, they found one person who was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

According to deputies, approximately 200 to 300 people were at the party at the time of the shooting.

Authorities have not said if they have determined the motive or if anyone has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 706-342-1000.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!