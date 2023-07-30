Georgia authorities investigating shooting at party with over 200 people

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a party early Sunday.

Morgan County Sheriff officials said around midnight Sunday, deputies received reports of a shooting at an outdoor party on Bethany Road.

When officers arrived, they found one person who was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

According to deputies, approximately 200 to 300 people were at the party at the time of the shooting.

Authorities have not said if they have determined the motive or if anyone has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 706-342-1000.

