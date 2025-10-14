Gas prices dropping nationwide as cooler temperatures arrive, GasBuddy says

ATLANTA — A little bit of good news concerning the wallet; gas prices are dropping.

According to GasBuddy, the average price nationwide is $3.02 a gallon.

It’s dropped more than 6 cents over just the past week, and more than 14 cents from just a year ago.

We could soon see it drop below $3 for the first time in years.

The drop comes with the seasonal transition from summer-to-winter-grade fuel, and gas inventories are higher.

According to GasBuddy, we are paying an average of $2.86 a gallon here in Georgia.