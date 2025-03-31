France 'deeply shocked' by US demand to drop diversity initiatives

PARIS — (AP) — France's minister for foreign trade says the country won't compromise after the U.S. State Department reportedly demanded that French companies drop diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Laurent Saint-Martin spoke to RTL Radio on Monday following reports that U.S. diplomats are interfering in the operations of French companies.

French media reported last week that major French companies received a letter telling them that U.S. President Donald Trump's rollback of DEI initiatives could also apply outside of the United States.

Saint-Martin said French authorities will seek explanations from their U.S. counterparts about the letter. He said the demands included abandoning inclusion policies that are part of French and European Union laws such as equality between men and women, the fight against discrimination and racism or the promotion of diversity to help people with disabilities.

“All of this is progress that corresponds first and foremost to our French values, we are proud of this and we don’t want to compromise on it,” Saint-Martin said. “We can’t just cancel the application of our own laws overnight.”

French media said that the letter was signed by an officer of the U.S. State Department who is on the staff at the U.S. Embassy in Paris. The embassy didn’t respond to questions from The Associated Press.

Le Figaro daily newspaper published what it said was a copy of the letter. The document said that an executive order that Trump signed in January terminating DEI programs within the federal government also "applies to all suppliers and service providers of the U.S. Government, regardless of their nationality and the country in which they operate." The document asked recipients to complete, sign and return within five days a separate certification form to demonstrate that they are in compliance.

Saint-Martin said he was “deeply shocked” but insisted on the need to have a “positive agenda” and maintaining a dialogue with the United States.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.