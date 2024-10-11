Former President Trump set to return to Georgia for town hall in Forsyth County

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump will return to Georgia next week, holding a town hall with a completely female audience.

Fox News is hosting the event and it will be taped on Tuesday in Forsyth County for the network’s show “The Faulkner Focus.”

According to a news release from the network, polls show that the No. 1 issues with women in this presidential race are the economy, abortion, immigration, and health care.

“During the pre-taped one-hour town hall, Trump will discuss these concerns and others facing female voters as well as how he would address these issues,” the network said.

Trump’s opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, has made abortion one of her No. 1 issues throughout her campaign and has been to Georgia several times to emphasize her belief that abortion is a basic fundamental right.

“One in three women in America lives with a Trump abortion ban. This includes Georgia and every state in the South except Virginia,” Harris said during an event last month at the Cobb Energy Center.

In recent polling, most women said it is likely Trump would sign a federal law banning abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy if Congress were to pass such a measure.

Last week, Trump said he would veto a federal abortion ban.

There’s a deep partisan split over which candidate would be better on abortion access. Most women said they preferred Harris, including 90% of Democrats and fewer than one-fifth of Republicans. Polls have also found similar dividing lines around which candidate would be better for birth control access and in vitro fertilization.

Trump has declined an invitation from CNN for another live debate with Harris here in Atlanta. That network has now offered town halls with both candidates.

“We continue to believe the American people would benefit from hearing more from the two major candidates for President of the United States and so CNN has extended invitations to both Vice President Harris and President Trump’s campaigns to participate in separate CNN Town Halls on October 23,” CNN said in a statement on Thursday.

So far, Harris is the only one to accept that invitation.