Former First Lady Melania Trump issues statement on assassination attempt

By WSBTV

First Lady Melania Trump Marks Recovery Month At The White House WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 03: First Lady Melania Trump attends an event to mark National Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month in the East Room of the White House on September 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. The First Lady hosted a round table event with people who are recovering from substance use and mental health issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Former First Lady Melania Trump has issued a statement after a gunman attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump yesterday in Pennsylvania.

“When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change,” Melania Trump said in the statement. “I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband.”

Read her full statement below:

