Former First Lady Melania Trump issues statement on assassination attempt

Former First Lady Melania Trump has issued a statement after a gunman attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump yesterday in Pennsylvania.

“When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change,” Melania Trump said in the statement. “I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband.”

Read her full statement below: