Ford issues “Do Not Drive” warning for over 2,300 Super Duty trucks over brake failure risk

DETROIT, MI — Ford Motor Company has issued a “Do Not Drive” order for more than 2,300 of its Super Duty pickup trucks from the 2025 model year due to a critical brake system issue that could lead to failure.

The advisory affects F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 Super Duty trucks. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the warning stems from a potentially missing spring in the hydraulic braking system.

The missing component could significantly compromise braking ability, creating a serious safety risk.

Owners of the affected vehicles are urged not to drive their trucks and to contact their local Ford dealer for inspection and repair instructions.

Ford has not reported any crashes or injuries related to the issue as of now.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story