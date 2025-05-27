Far-right candidate Calin Georgescu, who upended Romanian presidential race, withdraws from politics

BUCHAREST, Romania — (AP) — Calin Georgescu, the controversial populist whose bid for Romania's presidency last year resulted in the annulment of an election in the European Union and NATO member country, announced he is stepping away from political life.

Georgescu upended Romania's political landscape last November when he ran as an independent and unexpectedly surged to frontrunner in the first round of the presidential election, going from an obscure candidate to beating the incumbent prime minister.

“I choose to be a passive observer of public and social life,” the 63-year-old said in a video posted online late Monday. “I choose to remain outside any political party structure … I am not affiliated with any political group in any way.”

Despite denying any wrongdoing, Georgescu was barred from the tense election rerun held in May, won by pro-EU candidate Nicusor Dan, who was officially sworn in on Monday. Dan, a mathematician and former Bucharest mayor, beat the hard-right nationalist George Simion, who became Georgescu's nominal successor.

Georgescu said he made his decision to take a step back following the conclusion of the presidential race, which for him indicated “the sovereignist movement has come to a close.”

“Even though this political chapter has ended, I am convinced that the values and ideals we fought for together remain steadfast,” he said. “My dear ones, I have always said that we would make history, not politics.”

The outcome of Georgescu’s success in last year’s chaotic election cycle sent shockwaves through Romania’s political establishment. It also left many observers wondering how most local surveys had put him behind at least five other candidates.

Despite what appeared to be a sprawling social media campaign promoting him, Georgescu had declared zero campaign spending. A top Romanian court then made the unprecedented move to annul the election after allegations emerged of electoral violations and Russian interference.

He sparked controversy in the past for describing Romanian fascist and nationalist leaders from the 1930s and 1940s as national heroes. He has also previously praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and has questioned Ukraine’s statehood, but says he is not pro-Russian.

In February, prosecutors opened criminal proceedings against Georgescu, accusing him of incitement to undermine the constitutional order, election campaign funding abuses, and founding or supporting fascist, racist, xenophobic, or antisemitic organizations, among other charges.

On Tuesday, Georgescu attended a hearing at a prosecutor’s office in Bucharest, which said it's extending the criminal investigation against him due to remarks he made on primetime television earlier in May, which could allegedly be interpreted by the public as supporting ideas linked to fascist legionnaire figures from the 1930s and 1940s.

Once a member of Simion’s hard-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, Georgescu left the party in 2022 after a period of infighting. He was accused by colleagues of being pro-Russian and critical of NATO, the U.S.-led military alliance to which Romania belongs.

After Romania’s decision to cancel the election last year, Georgescu became a cause célèbre among nationalists, with support coming from figures such as U.S. Vice President JD Vance and tech billionaire Elon Musk — who both criticized Romania for annulling the vote.

Georgescu has argued the election was “canceled illegally and unconstitutionally,” and after he was barred from the May rerun, he accused the authorities of “inventing evidence to justify the theft” of the elections.

Earlier this year, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Bucharest in a show of support for Georgescu, who cemented his status as a persecuted anti-system candidate, railing against a corrupt political class.

“I deeply understand what many of you have gone through: you suffered, you were harassed, humiliated, wronged, and marginalized,” Georgescu said Monday, adding he might return to politics “if a serious opportunity arises that could bring real benefits to Romania and the Romanian people.”

