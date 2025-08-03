"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" holds its lead atop the box office

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Marvel's first family stumbled in theaters in its second weekend, but still held on to the top spot at the box office.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" earned $40 million from 4,125 North American theaters, a 66% drop from a healthy $117.6 million debut. The film was accompanied by comedies "The Bad Guys 2" and "The Naked Gun" in the top three box office rankings.

The superhero movie dipped significantly more than Marvel's previous film, "Thunderbolts," which took a 55% dive in its second weekend.

“First Steps” is the last major blockbuster of the summer. It added nearly $40 million internationally in its second weekend, bringing thefilm's global total to $369 million. The movie's box office drop off was surprising given its strong reviews, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for the data firm Comscore.

Though the movie’s debut weekend may have given box office results a strong push toward the $4 billion summer benchmark, August is off to a slow start, he said.

“It's a tough lift, but we might be able to get there. It really means that all the films are gonna have to stand on their own,” Dergarabedian said. “It’s gonna be about getting great reviews, having that staying power, that longevity in the marketplace.”

Newcomer comedy "The Bad Guys 2" earned second place at the box office this weekend, with $22 million from 3,852 North American theaters. That was on par with projections and also in line with the first movie in the series, which brought in $23 million in 2022. Paramount's slapstick comedy, "The Naked Gun," also in its debut weekend, snagged the third box office spot, earning $17 million from 3,344 locations.

Jim Orr, president of domestic distribution for Universal Pictures, said the solid debut for “The Bad Guys 2,” coupled with strong audience reaction scores, “should point to a very long, very successful run through not only the rest of the summer, but really, I think into the fall."

James Gunn's "Superman," which opened four weekends ago and already crossed $550 million globally, earned $13.8 million domestically this weekend, taking the fourth spot. "Jurassic World Rebirth" followed with $8.7 million.

The horror movie "Together" had a strong debut weekend, coming in at sixth place and earning $6.8 million domestically, proof that August is a month for edgier and off-beat films, Dergarabedian said.

“That’s what this month is about. It’s not just about box office," Dergarabedian said. "It’s also about providing really interesting, rewarding movie-going experiences for audiences.”

Dergarabedian said he expects highly-anticipated movies hitting theaters in the next few weeks — including "Freakier Friday," and Zach Cregger's horror movie "Weapons" — to give August a needed boost.

The box office is currently up 9.5% from last year.

Top 10 movies by domestic box office

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

1. “The Fantastic Four: First Steps," $40 million.

2. “The Bad Guys 2,” $22.2 million.

3. “The Naked Gun,” $17 million.

4. “Superman,” $13.8 million.

5. “Jurassic World Rebirth,” $8.7 million.

6. “Together,” $6.8 million.

7. “F1: The Movie,” $4.1 million.

8. “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” $2.7 million.

9. “Smurfs,” $1.8 million.

10. “How to Train Your Dragon,” $1.4 million.

