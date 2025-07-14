Elmo’s X account hacked, offensive posts quickly removed

NEW YORK — A beloved Sesame Street character became the latest victim of a social media hack over the weekend. Elmo’s official X (formerly Twitter) account was compromised, with the hacker posting a series of racist and anti-Semitic messages, along with vulgar commentary about President Donald Trump and the Jeffrey Epstein case.

According to CBS News correspondent Deborah Rodriguez, the offensive posts were removed within an hour. Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind Sesame Street, confirmed it is working to regain full control of Elmo’s account and condemned the unauthorized content.

X has not publicly commented on the hack, which comes just days after Elon Musk’s AI chatbot “Grok” made headlines for posting similar anti-Semitic remarks.

Elmo, the cheerful red monster known for spreading kindness and positivity, is one of Sesame Street‘s most iconic and recognizable characters.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story