Q: Can I put off getting a whole house surge protector for my house?

Q - Now that the thunderstorm season is basically over, can I put off getting a whole house surge protector for my house?

Frieda in Cumming

A - Ahhhhhhhh, no.

First of all, thunderstorm season isn’t over yet, so there’s that.

Secondly, winter with the possibility of ice storms lurks around the corner, albeit it’s still several months away.

Add to that that your home is probably hit with 4 to 5 surges a day, most of which you aren’t even aware of. Surges are not just a product of thunderstorms (although they are definitely a contributor). A surge may happen as a result of general power surge, a tree branch falling on power lines, or even the turning on and off of appliances.

As the average home adds more and more electrical devices it becomes more and more important to have protection against these surges.

Stray electrical charges can damage and/or destroy expensive equipment, not to mention the possibility of leading to a fire, which could destroy your entire house.

A whole house surge protector is yet another step in the safe guarding of not only your stuff, but your family as well.

No matter the time of year I think it is money well spent.