Dems hope to keep the enthusiasm going as Day 2 of DNC brings in some heavy hitters

CHICAGO — Democrats are focusing on maintaining high energy levels from the first night of their convention as they gear up for the final 70-day sprint to Election Day.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot in in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention and spoke with some top Democrats about their strategies for the next two months.

Leaders emphasized the importance of sustaining the enthusiasm to ensure a successful run to the finish.

Elliot visited several state delegation breakfasts Tuesday morning, including the Michigan delegation, a key battleground state.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who was seen stepping out of the Tennessee delegation’s breakfast, highlighted the electrifying atmosphere.

“Such an exciting time. The energy is incredible. The spirit is lifting, and it’s not a spirit of Democrats versus Republicans. It’s really a spirit about America,” Booker said.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also addressed the Georgia delegation’s breakfast, expressing optimism about the upcoming election.

“Trust me when I tell you, come November, we will get to say the two words that we’ve been waiting 248 years to say: Madam President,” Pritzker said.

Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz echoed Pritzker’s sentiment, making her rounds and emphasizing the historic opportunity ahead.

“We have an opportunity to make history once again when we elect in a 77-day sprint, finally, the first woman president of the United States,” Wasserman Schultz said.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made multiple stops to keep delegate morale high and focus on the energy leading up to the election.

“Can you talk about the energy in this room and around the convention? Yeah. It’s exciting. I think of this as a week of happy warriors showing there’s a seat at the table for every American who wants one,” Whitmer said.

The overarching theme emerging from the convention is Democrats portraying themselves as positive and inclusive “happy warriors” in contrast to the Republicans and Donald Trump.