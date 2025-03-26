Deflationary trend: More Americans are removing their breast implants

The female body has long been upheld as a form of beauty. Yet beauty standards for female breasts are constantly shifting. From the flat-chested Roaring '20s flappers (who were aided by binding bras), to the voluptuous "Baywatch" babes, to rail-thin fashion models, to the curvy Kardashian clan, boob fads come and go. But where implants are concerned, it's now more popular than ever to let them go.

A new data analysis from parfumdreams, in collaboration with the team at DataPulse Research, shows that more and more Americans are "explanting" or removing their silicone or saline implants. The analysis shows the extent of this procedure and why it's happening.

Infographic showing trends in breast cosmetic surgery. (Stacker/Stacker)

Deciding that less is more

In 2023, there were between 40,000 and 75,000 breast implant removals carried out across the U.S. Although the number varies according to the source, it's evident that the procedure is becoming more popular.

Two major industry groups—the Aesthetic Society and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS)—have different methodologies for tallying the procedures, but data from both organizations shows twice as many explantations carried out today than in 2015. At the same time, there's been little change (or perhaps even a slight decrease) in the number of augmentations performed.

There are still far more implant insertions than removals every year. Of all the cosmetic bust-related plastic surgeries, including breast lifts and breast reductions, breast enlargements dominate the field, accounting for more than half of all breast procedures performed each year.

The rising number of implant removals is remarkable because it signals a "movement towards a more natural and athletic physique," notes the ASPS in its 2023 statistics report. "Dubbed the 'ballet body' trend, this look emphasizes a harmonious, proportionate, and elegantly contoured body shape."

Health is certainly one reason for the uptick, even if not everyone strives to dance ballet. Particularly since the pandemic, Americans are focusing more on their mental health, confidence, and self esteem. They're also looking to support their physical health, which includes fitness activities and the use of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic. According to the ASPS, these shifts have led many women to ditch their implants to have a "balanced body shape."

What's more, implants have been known to make people sick. So-called "breast implant illness," or BII, can trigger joint and muscle pain, fatigue, hair loss, and memory problems. The Food and Drug Administration notes that BII is not recognized as a formal diagnosis and there are no tests or clinical criteria to define it. However, one type of implant made by Allergan was recalled in 2019 after it was determined to increase the risk of a cancerous lymphoma called BIA-ALCL.

Map showing cosmetic breast procedures by US region. (Stacker/Stacker)

More procedures out West

For every 10,000 people in America, there were 17 breast-related cosmetic procedures in 2023: nine augmentations, five lifts, two reductions and one explantation. But there are regional differences, as the map above shows. The plastic surgery business is booming in the Western and Southeastern states, and quieter in the Northeast and the Midwest.

The different rates may stem from regional habits, beauty standards, and income levels. Miami and Los Angeles, for instance, are more stereotypically "vain" than Chicago or Denver, but places with very wealthy and tight-knit communities, like Salt Lake City, also have what researchers call a "contagion effect" that pressures people to be like their peers.

Regional plastic surgery rates are relatively proportional. In other words, the regions with more augmentations also have more lifts, reductions, and implant removals.

Bar chart showing types of surgeries per 10,000 people in 2023. (Stacker/Stacker)

Smaller breasts for all ages

In 2015, people under 30 accounted for a third of breast enlargements, according to ASPS. But today, they account for only 17% of those surgeries. This could be due to younger generations' ideals of natural beauty: A 2024 Newsweek poll found that 38% of Gen Zers and 35% of Millennials think cosmetic surgery makes people "less attractive," versus only 26% of Gen Xers and 23% of Boomers.

While younger generations are skipping the boob jobs, older generations are undoing them. Implants last up to 15 years, so it makes sense that women who got implants when they were in their 20s and 30s are now due for surgery again at age 40 or 50. But because the number of explantations has doubled over the past decade, it's clear that this older demographic is choosing to not replace their implants with new ones, and instead are opting to revert to their natural breasts.

Signs of a new era?

The data clearly shows that body trends are shifting in the U.S. Over the past decade, there's been a slow but steady increase in breast implant removals. And because younger adults are less keen on boob jobs, the country may be in the early stages of a larger beauty evolution—one that embraces natural and healthy bodies over one particular silhouette.

At the same time, history has proven that breast size ideals are always changing, and the future will be shaped by discoveries and innovations around implant safety, social media, and celebrity influencers, along with overall societal shifts in attitudes toward mental and physical health.