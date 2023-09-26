Dansby Swanson returns home to play at Truist for first time since signing with Cubs

ATLANTA - Dansby Swanson returns to Atlanta on Friday night for the first time since he left the Atlanta Braves and joined the Chicago Cubs.

September 26 has been circled on Braves fans’ calendars since their former shortstop signed a $177 million, seven-year contract with the Cubs.

Swanson, who grew up in Marietta, spent seven seasons with his hometown ballclub and helped lead them to a World Series title in 2021. After he finalized his deal with Chicago, Swanson thanked the Braves fans for their love and support.

“Thank you Atlanta. After being traded to the Braves, it was the first step of an amazing journey that God had in store for me. The last six-plus years have been truly remarkable. We went from a rebuild to five straight division titles, including a World Series championship. In the past six years, y’all have seen me grow from a young kid out of college, to a now married man. I am extremely grateful for the support and love that y’all have shown me each of the past six years,” Swanson wrote.

“I will always cherish the memories and relationships that were created with teammates, staff members, and the rest of Braves Country. It is hard to even put into words how appreciative I am for the city of Atlanta, and what it means to my wife and I, as well as my family. Thank you Braves Country.”

The Braves faced off against Swanson in Chicago last month

“He was a big guy for me when I got up. He always tried to take care of me and make sure I was doing the right thing. I never expected to see him out of a Braves jersey,” Braves player Michael Harris II said.

