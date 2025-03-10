Dalton 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Dalton, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 70 °F on Tuesday, while the low is 40 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 4 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 63 °F, low of 45 °F (73% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (3 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:57 AM, sunset at 7:43 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

LeManna // Shutterstock

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 70 °F, low of 40 °F (39% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Light breeze (7 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:55 AM, sunset at 7:44 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

supergenijalac // Shutterstock

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 70 °F, low of 44 °F (49% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:54 AM, sunset at 7:44 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jurga Jot // Shutterstock

Thursday, March 13

- High of 65 °F, low of 50 °F (69% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (3 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:52 AM, sunset at 7:45 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Robert Schlie // Shutterstock

Friday, March 14

- High of 67 °F, low of 53 °F (74% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:51 AM, sunset at 7:46 PM

- Full moon

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dmitry Naumov // Shutterstock

Saturday, March 15

- High of 67 °F, low of 60 °F (90% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (36 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (21 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:50 AM, sunset at 7:47 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Deborah Kolb // Shutterstock

Sunday, March 16

- High of 68 °F, low of 51 °F (41% humidity)

- Sunny with a 100% chance of rain (46 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:48 AM, sunset at 7:48 PM