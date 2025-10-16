Cuomo and Sliwa aim to blunt Mamdani's momentum in first NYC mayoral debate

NEW YORK — The stage is set Thursday for the first debate of the New York City mayoral election, with Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa looking to halt the momentum of Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, who already defeated the once-powerful New York governor in the primary this summer.

For Cuomo, who's now running as an independent, the stakes are high. The debate is one of his last chances to sway voters to his side and convince them that going with Mamdani would be a mistake.

The race is also Cuomo's attempt at a political comeback after he resigned as governor four years ago following a barrage of sexual harassment allegations. He denies wrongdoing but has been trailed by heavy criticism over the scandal, along with other damaging baggage he picked up during his tenure as governor.

Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist, is in a more comfortable position, though he will need to fend off two hours of sharp jabs from Cuomo while maintaining the hopeful, charming vibe that has characterized his campaign.

Meanwhile, Sliwa, the colorful creator of the Guardian Angels crime patrol group, hopes to land a major upset in the deeply blue city. Sliwa received almost 30% of the vote when he last ran as the GOP candidate four years ago. This time around he's hoping Mamdani and Cuomo split the Democratic vote while he secures Republicans and centrists to come out on top.

The race has catapulted Mamdani to national political stardom, with Republicans, including President Donald Trump, trying to turn him into the face of the Democratic Party by highlighting his most controversial past comments and positions and casting him as dangerous, a communist, and an antisemite.

Trump has threatened to arrest Mamdani, to deport him and even to take over the city if he wins. Mamdani is a naturalized U.S. citizen.

Mamdani has tried to distance himself from some of his past statements, including calling the New York Police Department “a major threat to public safety,” and his refusal, during the Democratic primary, to disavow use of the phrase “globalize the intifada,” which is seen as a call to violence for many Jews.

Mamdani's brand of economic populism — a laser focus on lowering the city's astronomical cost of living through the idea that government should do more to help the lower and middle classes instead of the wealthy — has generated buzz and excitement.

At the same time, the state assemblyman's calls to raise taxes on the wealthy and intense criticisms of the Israeli government's military actions in Gaza have unnerved some centrists and conservatives. That's where Cuomo's rebooted campaign sees its path to victory.

The former governor has painted Mamdani as a potentially dangerous leader who would lead the city into financial and social ruin, while casting himself as a competent manager who can handle the city's expansive bureaucracy and finances.

Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, suspended his reelection campaign late last month, after being deeply wounded by a now-dismissed federal corruption case and his relationship with the Trump administration.

A poll of New York City likely voters conducted by Quinnipiac University in early October, after Adams ended his bid for a second term, found that Mamdani continued to hold a lead over Cuomo. The poll suggested that Cuomo may have benefited somewhat from Adams’ departure, but the current mayor’s exit did not appear to have a meaningful impact on the state of the race.

Adams was not included in the poll but remains on the November ballot because he didn't withdraw his candidacy before a balloting deadline.

The candidates are scheduled to meet for a second and final debate next week.

