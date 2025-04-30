Crime And Law

Woman stabbed in her head after argument escalated in Atlanta, police say

By Miles Montgomery
One person has died and multiple others were injured in a shooting Friday night in Los Angeles, California.
Police sirens (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Delowe Drive after reports of a stabbing around 9:11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 42-year-old woman with a stab wound to her head. The woman was rushed to the hospital. The current extent of her injury and her identity was not released by police.

According to investigators, the stabbing happened after an argument escalated.

Police are searching for the suspect.

This is an active investigation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!