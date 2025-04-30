Woman stabbed in her head after argument escalated in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Delowe Drive after reports of a stabbing around 9:11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 42-year-old woman with a stab wound to her head. The woman was rushed to the hospital. The current extent of her injury and her identity was not released by police.

According to investigators, the stabbing happened after an argument escalated.

Police are searching for the suspect.

This is an active investigation.