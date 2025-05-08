Woman shot multiple times, another pistol-whipped at DeKalb Co. apartment complex, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are investigating after one woman was shot and another was pistol-whipped on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on Northlake Drive near Tucker after reports of a shooting.

One woman was critically injured after being shot multiple times. Another woman was pistol-whipped. The identity of the women were not released.

“DeKalb County police are investigating what led up to the shooting,” Blaine Clark with the DeKalb County Police Department said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact police or send a tip anonymously through the Tip411 app or by texting ‘DKPD’ to 847411.

Police are searching for the suspect.