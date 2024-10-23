Crime And Law

Witnesses recall hearing gunfire as armed robbery suspect shot, killed at Chamblee motel

By WSBTV

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A man charged with several armed robberies was shot and killed by a Chamblee police officer at a motel on Tuesday night.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Terrell Hoggro, 59, was wanted on several felony warrants out of Lawrenceville.

When Chamblee officers went to arrest him, Hoggro pulled out a gun and officers fired at him.

“It was crazy It was crazy. I just ran to my to my bathroom, like to cover myself, because I don’t know what was going on,” one neighbor who wanted to stay anonymous said.

The officer who fired the shot has not yet been identified.

