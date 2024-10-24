Wheelchair-bound man left on the floor after East Point home invasion, police say

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point police are investigating a home invasion that left a man confined to a wheelchair laying in the floor.

Officers say they were called to a home on Thursday morning on Castlewood Street where they found a 67-year-old man laying in the floor of his living room.

He told them that he was using the restroom when two men kicked in his front door and broke into his home.

They knocked him out of his wheelchair and pointed a gun at him while demanding everything expensive in the home.

The man told police that he was punched and kicked in his face by one of them.

It’s unclear how long the man was left on the floor.

Investigators have not released details on the suspects.