Vandals damage 34 lots at a DeKalb County cemetery, police say

DEKALB COUNTY — DeKalb County police are investigating after a cemetery was vandalized and damaged recently.

According to the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, the cemetery was vandalized sometime between Thursday evening and Friday afternoon.

There were 34 lots that were damaged with spray paint, a few flower vases were detached, several clay pots were broken according to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church officials.

The majority of the damage was reported to the back right area, the church says.

“We are looking into the options of paint removal and have someone also coming to give estimate. We still are trying to contact several of the families involved. Families can either do or have done themselves or donate or assist if we go that route. Keep all the families involved in prayer and also the perpetrators.”

“Headstones, grave markers and benches were spray painted with profanity. Additionally, some vases were broken,” DeKalb County police said.

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church officials say anyone who wishes to help the church repair the damages can make a check payable to the church and note cemetery vandalism assistance to: Ted Graves, 902 Killian Hill Rd SW, Lilburn, GA 30047.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident can send an anonymous tip to DeKalb County Police through the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.